Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption John Knox (left) and Paul Leighton have been jailed over the stabbing

Two killers who stabbed a man to death in a botched robbery have been jailed.

Harry Singh was in his vehicle in a car park chatting with friends when he was targeted on 26 January, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Paul Leighton, 37, of Springfield Place, Gateshead, admitted murder and was jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years.

John Knox, 29, of Beacon Court, Gateshead, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for nine years.

The court was told 20-year-old Mr Singh's keys had been removed from his car before he was stabbed in the chest.

Leighton and Knox then fled and Mr Singh, in a state of shock, got out of the car and tried to run.

He collapsed near his car and his friends called an ambulance, but Mr Singh died on his way to hospital, police said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry Singh's mother Victoria said her son was "beautiful, caring and funny"

After the hearing, his mother Victoria said: "The time he needed me most, I was not there to help and protect him.

"I never got to say goodbye to my beautiful, caring, funny boy.

"I struggle to get out of bed every day but know I have to go and see my son at the cemetery.

"I miss every single thing about Harry. I cry myself to sleep every night and wish I could wake up from the horrendous nightmare."

Det Ch Insp Helen Anderson of Northumbria Police said after sentencing: "Harry was only 20 and had his entire life ahead of him when he was stabbed in what we believe is a robbery gone wrong.

"I cannot even begin to imagine how he felt in those final moments and that is something that will haunt his family for the rest of their lives."

Knox and Leighton also both admitted attempted robbery.