Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Pham was jailed for three years and seven months

A man who used illegal immigrants to build up a £1.4m cannabis farm empire has been jailed.

Khanh Duy Pham, 26, was in control of five large cannabis farms in Newcastle and used Vietnamese workers to run them, Northumbria Police said.

The force said Pham faked documents such as passports to buy properties to turn into cannabis farms.

He admitted being involved in the production of cannabis and was jailed for three years and seven months.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Illegal immigrants were used to cultivate the crops at five farms spread across Newcastle, according to police

Police said Pham produced a range of false documentation including passports, driver licences, bank statements and payslips in order to buy rental properties which he turned into cannabis farms.

His workforce was made up of men and women who had arrived in the UK from Vietnam illegally, the force added.

Det Sgt David Kay, of the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU), said Pham was the "linchpin" of the drugs empire.

He said: "A number of vulnerable workers were located in some of the farms and Pham took advantage of them for his own personal gain."