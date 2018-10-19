A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of man in Birtley, near Gateshead.

Police said they responded to reports of concern for a 45-year-old man at a property in Jasmine Terrace at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

A Northumbria force spokesman said the man had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

He said the death was being treated as suspicious and a 42-year-old local woman was in custody.

It is believed the pair were known to each other.