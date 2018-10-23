Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ed Farmer was found unresponsive and taken to hospital, but died

Students at an "initiation-style" event had their heads shaved and were made to apple bob in a mixture of urine and alcohol, an inquest has heard.

Newcastle University student Ed Farmer suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital in December 2016.

The 20-year-old from Leicester had been at a event organised by members of the Agricultural Society where students were encouraged to drink heavily.

One witness said some of those at the event had "felt anxious and nervous".

Guy Barker, a second year student at the time of the incident, described how some first year students had their head shaved at the event, were sprayed with paint used to mark stock, and bobbed for apples in a mixture of urine and alcohol.

He agreed it was possible such events placed pressure on students to drink high volumes of alcohol in a short period of time.

Mr Barker added that students were not forced to attend and could leave at any time.

He said that he understood initiation events were banned by the university because they were "dangerous and put a lot of pressure on people".

The inquest at Newcastle Civic Centre continues.