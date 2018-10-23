Image caption Paul Gallon's relationship with Holly Blake had ended in the weeks before the attack

A man who rode his bicycle into his ex-girlfriend and her new partner has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years.

Paul Gallon, 37, targeted the pair in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in November 2016.

Holly Blake is now registered disabled, while William Nicholson also suffered long-term injuries.

Gallon, of Kenton Road, North Shields, previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Gallon's three-month relationship with Ms Blake had ended five weeks before the attack.

After seeing her and her new partner walk past the shop where he worked, Gallon gave chase on his mountain bike and rode into them at speed as they were walking along Esplanade Place.

Ms Blake was knocked unconscious and suffered serious head injuries.

Mr Nicholson, who was also knocked to the ground, was then punched and stamped on by Gallon.

Judge Stephen Earl described Gallon's claim Mr Nicholson had been the aggressor as "fanciful".