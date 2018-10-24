Cocaine seized at North Shields ferry terminal
- 24 October 2018
Cocaine with an estimated street value of £9m has been seized at a port.
Border Force officers found 115 kilos of the drug in a lorry which arrived at the Port of Tyne, in North Shields, on a ferry from Amsterdam on Friday.
A 27-year-old Polish man, Rafal Chyl, of no fixed UK address, was charged with importing a Class A drug.
He remanded in custody after appearing at Newcastle Magistrates' Court earlier and was due to appear at the city's crown court on 22 November.