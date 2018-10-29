Image copyright Daniela Tejada Image caption Daniela Tejada has repeatedly rejected suggestions her husband, Matthew Hedges, is a spy

A British academic accused of spying by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been released on bail.

Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student at Durham University, was arrested on 5 May in Dubai and has reportedly been held in solitary confinement for almost six months.

He denies spying for the UK government.

Mr Hedges has been told to remain in the UAE until his next court appearance on 21 November and has not had his passport returned to him.

He is being made to wear an ankle bracelet and was warned that, if instructed, he may have to return to jail.

Mr Hedges was detained at Dubai Airport as he was leaving the country following a research trip.

His family said he had been researching the impact of the Arab Spring on the UAE's foreign policy and security strategy when he was arrested.

Mr Hedges' wife, Daniela Tejada, of Exeter, said he is tired and "shocked by everything", but in a good mood and "glad to be breathing fresh air" after his release.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Tejada called the move a "great step" but she is "still hoping for justice".

Mr Hedges and his family say he is entirely innocent of the charges.