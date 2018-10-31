Image caption The shooting was carried out in view of TV cameras

The discovery of ammunition in the home of a man who killed a County Durham Council planning officer 27 years ago has sparked calls for an investigation.

Albert Dryden was jailed for life for shooting Harry Collinson in 1991. Dryden died aged 78 in September.

Relatives clearing his former home in Consett discovered ammunition, which had to be disposed of by army experts.

Councillor Alex Watson said it was "unbelievable" it was not found during previous police searches of the house.

Durham Constabulary has been approached for comment but has not yet responded.

Dryden gunned down the planning officer who had come to serve a demolition notice on a bungalow he was building illegally.

The shooting was carried out in front of TV cameras. A police officer and a TV reporter were also injured.

Dryden was sentenced to life imprisonment, but released in 2017 after suffering a stroke. He died in a nursing home.

Image caption Items described as "looking like shells" were found at the property on Priestman Avenue

His former home remained empty for 27 years, before relatives began clearing it out following his death.

What officers described as "historical ammunition" was handed in to the local police station, sparking an evacuation and an army bomb squad was sent to the property.

Neighbour Kevin McCall said: "I saw them carrying out what looked like shells, they were big.

"If the police had searched you'd think they'd have found them first time round."

Councillor Watson, who was a friend of Dryden, said: "It's unbelievable it's happened now - it should have been before or after [the shooting], because this was a terrace where people lived.

"You had to give some trust that police had done their job thoroughly, but clearly they hadn't, and that's disturbing, quite staggering really considering the reputation that Albert had."