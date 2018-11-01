Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption The new station would also have a 120-space car park and stops for regular bus services

Plans have been submitted for a "sorely needed" train station on the County Durham coast.

The £10.55m facility, which would link Horden with the local and national train network, could be used be an estimated 70,000 passengers annually.

Funding would come from Durham County Council and the Department for Transport's New Station Fund.

A planning application has been submitted by Network Rail. If approved, the station could open in spring 2020.

The council said a public consultation on the plans in 2016 saw almost 1,400 responses, with 98% of people in the area saying they would use the station if it was built.

Council leader Simon Henig said: "It has been a long time coming, and required a lot of hard work, but it is very pleasing to see this key project reach such an important stage.

"A new station is sorely needed in the east of our county and, if agreed through the planning process, this would be a great boost to the local economy."