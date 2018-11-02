Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Omar Sharif had admitted drug offences but denied rape

A "manipulative predator" who plied vulnerable young women with drink and drugs has been found guilty of rape.

Omar Sharif felt untouchable and treated all his victims with complete disrespect because they feared him, Newcastle Crown Court was told.

Although he admitted drugs offences, he denied rape, but was convicted of four charges against three victims.

The 23-year-old, of Brunton Terrace, Sunderland, will be sentenced on 6 December.

His victims, who were aged between 17 and 19, were abused between October 2015 and July 2016.

Following the verdict, Det Ch Insp Claire Wheatley from Northumbria Police said: "Sharif is a manipulative man who knew what he was doing.

"He preyed on young, vulnerable women he thought would never report him. He thought he was untouchable and could lie his way out of everything.

"We are pleased the jury saw though these lies and have found him guilty."