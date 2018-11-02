Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ashley Cochrane suffered "horrendous head injuries", the court heard

A man was left "unrecognisable" after he was killed in a vicious attack at a hostel, a court has heard.

Ashley Cochrane was found fatally injured at Catherine House in Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne, on New Year's Day.

The 29-year-old from Jesmond, who was described as unrecognisable to those who had been with him earlier, died in hospital.

George Dixon, 38, of Shields Road, Byker, and Sean Histon, 32, of Mitford Gardens, Wallsend, deny his murder.

Lee Annis, 39, from Percy Main, was also charged with murder but died in prison while awaiting trial.

Newcastle Crown Court was told that police officers attended the scene following a 999 call which said Mr Cochrane was "in a bad way".

One of the officers said he had "horrendous" head injuries and also puncture wounds to his body.

The prosecution told the jury they did not need to provide a motive, but they might conclude it was financially motivated.

The trial continues.