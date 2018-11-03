Image copyright Hexham Abbey Image caption During the closure services will be held in the adjacent Priory Building

Hexham Abbey, one of the North East's most important sites of Christian heritage, is to close for up to eight weeks for restoration work.

Essential timber and stone conservation works costing between £80,000 and £100,000 will be carried out from January 7.

During the closure, services will be held in the adjacent Priory Building.

Rector of Hexham, Canon Dagmar Winter, said its "age and scale" presented the congregation with "complex challenges".

"As we face increasing cost pressures, we had no choice but to make this difficult decision to close for a period," she said.

"By closing the abbey to the public at our quietest time in January and February, we can carry out this work most quickly, safely and cost effectively, with minimum disruption and no risk to the public, and importantly reopen as soon as possible."

The Hexham Abbey Heritage Development charity was set up during during Prince Charles' visit

In September, charity Hexham Abbey Heritage Development was launched during a visit by Prince Charles in order to protect the building's long-term future.

The exhibition, shop, cafe and function rooms will remain open as usual.