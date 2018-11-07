Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Patryk Mortimer died in hospital

A man who died after a fire at a former care home near Sunderland has been named by police.

Patryk Mortimer was found unconscious in the building that previously housed Manor House Care Home, in Easington Lane, early on Saturday.

The 39-year-old died later in hospital. Nine other people were brought out of the property by firefighters.

Two men, aged 23 and 35, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Northumbria Police said an investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.

Image caption Nine other people were rescued from the fire at the former care home

Det Ch Insp John Bent added: "This is a tragic incident that has resulted in Patryk's death and our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

"Deaths such as this always have an inevitable effect on the local community. There will be an increased police presence in the local area as officers carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to members of the public.

"A team of experienced detectives are now working to determine how this terrible incident occurred.

"At this stage, we are keeping all our options open and are eager to work with the public to determine the circumstances behind Patryk's death."