Image copyright Google Image caption The graffiti has now been removed from the Anware Madina Mosque

Vandals who sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at a Sunderland mosque are being sought by police.

The attack on Anware Madina Mosque, off St Mark's Road, in the Millfield area, is being treated as a hate crime by Northumbria Police.

Various "offensive" slogans were sprayed onto a door on Monday, reports said. Police said they have since been removed.

Police have also appealed for witnesses as part of their investigation.

A spokeswoman said: "We want to reassure the community that hate crime will not be tolerated, and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us."