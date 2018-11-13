Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Image caption There were a number of incidents before and during the match at the Stadium of Light

Two football fans have been banned from all games for three years after disorder ahead of a friendly between Sunderland and Celtic.

Ryan Quinn, 33, and Niall Allan, 30, were involved in a number of "flashpoints" in Sunderland in July last year, Northumbria Police said.

At Sunderland Magistrates' Court, they were found to have incited Celtic supporters.

Police said 26 people have now been banned over violence that day.

The civil order bans Mr Quinn, of Townsend Road, Thorney Close, and Mr Allan, of Crummock Avenue, Seaburn, from attending any regulated football match in the UK until 2021 - which includes Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and Conference fixtures.

The order also prevents them from travelling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.

Ch Supt Sarah Pit said the men's behaviour was "totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated".

She added: "I hope these banning orders act as a lesson to any supporter who incites opposition fans and causes trouble on matchdays."

Police said a large group of Sunderland fans confronted Celtic supporters who were congregated outside the Deaf Centre in North Bridge and The Wheatsheaf pub on Roker Avenue before the game.