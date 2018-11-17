Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The fire started in a former care home in Easington Lane

Two more people have been arrested following a fatal blaze at a former care home in Sunderland.

Patryk Mortimer, 39, died after being found unconscious in the building where he lived - previously Manor House Care Home in Easington Lane - on 3 November.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police held a man, 34, and a woman, 36, on Friday and continue to question a 21-year-old man and another 36-year-old woman.

Two men, aged 23 and 35, arrested the day after the fire, have been released while investigations continue.

Image caption Patryk Mortimer died in hospital