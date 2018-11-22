Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a baby girl.

The 17-month-old was airlifted to hospital from the Dawdon area of Seaham, County Durham, having suffered serious injuries on Wednesday morning.

Durham Police said the baby remained in a "critical condition" at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.