A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said the victim was struck as she crossed Wingrove Road North, Fenham, by what is believed to be a Peugeot, just after 16:30 GMT.

Parts of Wingrove Road, in Newcastle's West End, are closed off as investigators examine the scene.

A spokesman for the Northumbria force appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.