Fenham hit-and-run: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries
- 23 November 2018
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Newcastle.
Northumbria Police said the victim was struck as she crossed Wingrove Road North, Fenham, by what is believed to be a Peugeot, just after 16:30 GMT.
Parts of Wingrove Road, in Newcastle's West End, are closed off as investigators examine the scene.
A spokesman for the Northumbria force appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.