Image copyright Nexus Image caption The Metro system carries about 40 million passengers each year

The entire Tyne and Wear Metro network has been brought down by a "signalling and communication" failure.

Problems on the system, which covers parts of Newcastle, North and South Tyneside and Sunderland, began at about 06:30 GMT.

Metro bosses apologised for the disruption but said trains could not operate due to the "major fault".

Passengers have been advised Go North East, Arriva and Stagecoach buses are accepting Metro tickets.

There are no trains running across the network due to a signalling and communication failure. We apologise for the inconvenience.



Metro services director Chris Carson said: "Currently there are no Metro trains running across the network due to a major fault with Metro's communications system.

"The radio system we use to communicate with our train drivers is not working and this means that trains cannot operate.

"We are working on this fault and we hope to restore Metro services as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused to our customers."

The network is operated by public body Nexus.

It took back control from German company DB Regio in 2017 after it regularly failed to hit punctuality targets.