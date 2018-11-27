Police have asked witnesses to a hit-and-run crash which killed a teenage student to stop posting footage on social media.

Newcastle University student Emma Guilbert, 18, died on Monday - three days after being hit by a car in Newcastle on Friday.

Northumbria Police asked for crash video not to be shared and to be taken down out of respect for the family.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation.

Miss Guilbert was struck while crossing Wingrove Road North, in Fenham, by what is believed to be a Peugeot.

Police want to hear from people with dashcam footage of the crash.

Insp Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are aware that CCTV footage of the collision has been shared on social media and we would ask that those sharing it to stop.

"A teenage girl has lost her life and not only is this a live investigation, but it is also incredibly difficult for the family to know this footage is being circulated.

"If you have posted the video then we would ask you to remove it and respect the privacy of the family as they come to terms with Emma's death."