Image copyright Google Image caption Judges at the Court of the Appeal suspended Marc Guy's jail term

A man jailed after a baby he shook died from his injuries almost two decades later has been freed on appeal.

Ewan Marrin was left severely disabled after being violently shaken by Marc Guy when he was just six months old.

His injuries led to his death at the age of 18 and Guy, 43, was jailed for 21 months at Newcastle Crown Court in August after admitting manslaughter.

But judges sitting at the Court of Appeal in London agreed to suspend his sentence for two years.

Guy, who watched proceedings over a video link from prison, appeared relieved and emotional as Mrs Justice McGowan delivered the sentence.

The judge said it was an "extraordinarily exceptional case".

Click here for more North East news

Mr Marrin, from Houghton-le-Spring, was entirely dependent on others for his care following the 1998 attack.

He suffered brain damage and had health issues including spastic quadriparesis, visual impairment and seizures.

He died aged 18 in May 2016 from sudden and unexpected death in epilepsy, caused by the attack on him as a baby.

Prosecutors were able to demonstrate a connection between the 1998 incident and Mr Marrin's death.

'Turned life around'

Guy, of Lower Killeens, County Cork, had already served a 21-month sentence after he admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm at Teesside Crown Court in April 1999.

Mrs Justice McGowan told the court Guy was a drug user at the time of the attack, but had "turned his life around".

Following his release from prison he had moved to Ireland, where he started a family and set up a small business.

His lawyers said he was "genuinely remorseful" and was now a "reformed character", as well as a devoted husband and father.

The judge said: "He has altered his life and might properly be described as a very different person today as the man who caused the injuries in 1998."