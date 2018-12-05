Image copyright Daniela Tejada Image caption Daniela Tejada helped secure her husband's release

The British academic jailed for spying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has told how he was drugged and forced to stand "all day" in ankle cuffs.

Matthew Hedges, 31, said he endured "psychological torture" and suffered panic attacks.

Mr Hedges told the BBC he had suicidal thoughts and even confessed to being a captain in MI6 to stop the "torture".

The UAE government said the Durham academic was "100% a spy" but pardoned him on 26 November.

He had denied spying and said he had been researching his PhD, but was jailed for life last month after a five-minute trial.

'No natural light'

Speaking to John Humphrys on the Today programme on Radio 4, he said being in a cell was "was lonely and isolating".

He said: "There was no natural light - I wasn't allowed to do anything to distract myself. My mental health was deteriorating.

"I was handcuffed and blindfolded. I had to stand all day in ankle cuffs."

He said he was accompanied by four guards just to go to the bathroom.

Counselling for anxiety

Mr Hedges said standing in ankle cuffs was "mentally exhausting", but that adrenaline would kick in and help him cope.

He said shortly before his arrest he was due to have counselling to deal with anxiety and depression.

He said: "I could not manage my thoughts throughout the incarceration."

He also said he regularly had panic attacks and some nights he dreamt of hanging himself in his cell.