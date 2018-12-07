Tyne & Wear

Durham prison officer denies sex with female inmates

  • 7 December 2018
Image caption David Whitfield was bailed ahead of a trial next year

A prison officer has denied engaging in sexual activity with 12 female prisoners.

David Whitfield is charged with committing misconduct in a public office over five years up to 2016 when he worked at HMP Low Newton in Durham.

The 34-year-old, of Colman Avenue in South Shields, South Tyneside, is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman between 2014 and 2015.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court, he denied the charges and was bailed.

He will face trial at Newcastle Crown Court next July.

