Image caption The council said the centre was necessary to keep the library from closing

A revamped library has reopened that includes a controversial new drugs and alcohol rehabilitation centre.

More than 3,000 people signed a petition against opening the hub at Fenham, claiming it was not a suitable place for such a facility.

Newcastle City Council said the new hub would help save the library and would not include needle exchanges.

A spokeswoman for the Fenham Library Action Group (FLAG) said the fight against the hub was "ongoing."

A council spokesman said a number of open days were planned and the hub did not pose a danger to the community.

The petition opposing the development was presented in the council chamber, after the plans sparked an outcry when they were revealed in August, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council said this week's programme of events included gym classes, alcohol awareness sessions, and welfare advice.

Councillor Kim McGuinness, cabinet member for culture, sport and public health, said: "Since announcing the redevelopment plans we have worked with residents, businesses and community organisations in the area to consult with them about how services will operate.

"Our four public consultation sessions have been attended by over 130 residents who provided valuable feedback."

In November, the council got full approval from the city's adults' and children's safeguarding boards to press ahead with the hub.

Spokeswoman for FLAG, Kirstie Robison, said: "The fight is ongoing, we are trying to minimise the impact of what is happening as much as we can for the local residents."