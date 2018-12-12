Image caption Cordons were put in place around several streets in the West End of Newcastle

More time has been granted to question a man arrested on suspicion of being involved in terrorism.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in a "pre-planned" operation in the Arthur's Hill area of Newcastle.

He is suspected of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The North East Counter Terrorism Unit said it had been given until 18 December to detain and question the man.

It would then have to charge or release him or apply for an additional extension.

The man is currently being held at a police station in West Yorkshire.

Searches are continuing at an address in Arthur's Hill, police said.