Image caption Graham Harper said he had been through "18 months of hell"

Allegations of theft are being investigated at a charity formerly managed by a council consultant who is being evicted from his council home.

Briardale Community Centre, in Blyth, said Graham Harper, 52, was "no longer associated with" the centre.

He denies wrongdoing and is not personally being investigated.

Mr Harper was ordered to move out of a house provided by Northumberland County Council after an eviction hearing was told he had paid no mortgage or rent.

"I've been under constant attack during my time at the centre which has had a very negative effect on me," he said.

"I welcome a full investigation into the Briardale and I will participate fully and supply whatever is required of me."

'Number of irregularities'

The facility has been left with a "severe cash-flow crisis in the immediate term", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The board of directors said "a number of irregularities" were discovered when Mr Harper fell ill and directors took over its day-to-day running.

Northumbria Police has confirmed it is investigating allegations of theft of money at the centre.

It is not clear whether this relates to the time Mr Harper was manager.

The county council has offered to pay staff, some of whom have reportedly not been paid for months.

Mr Harper provided "public relations and news management" for the council's former development company, Arch.

A court heard on Tuesday he had no "written agreement" with regards to the £180,000 house in Blyth where he was living, which he disputes.

He said he agreed to work for a lower daily rate than other consultants at Arch in return for paying no rent.

Arch was criticised over its use of public funds and was scrapped by the Conservatives when they took over the council in 2017.