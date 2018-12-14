Tyne & Wear

Gateshead van passenger dies days after Newcastle crash

  • 14 December 2018
The junction Image copyright Google
Image caption The van crashed on the Coast Road between Sandyford Road and the Cradlewell Bypass

A passenger in a van that crashed into a wall has died.

Michael Young, 38, from the Lobley Hill area of Gateshead, had been in a critical condition in hospital since the crash in Newcastle on Monday.

The white Ford Transit van he was in hit a wall on the Coast Road between Sandyford Road and the Cradlewell Bypass at about 01:00 GMT.

The 44-year-old male driver is now in a stable condition in hospital. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is a really tragic case for everyone involved and it is incredibly sad that a man has lost his life."

Mr Young's family are being supported by specialist officers, Sgt Rana said.

