Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Mr Roberts was found dead at his home in Gateshead

Police have said they are still determined to catch the killer of a man who was well known for selling football badges, on the sixth anniversary of his death.

John Roberts, 32, known as John The Badge, was found dead at his home in Gateshead on 16 December 2012.

Despite 11 arrests over his death, no-one has been charged.

Northumbria Police said officers had spoken to thousands of people in connection with the case.

Mr Roberts lived alone in Park Terrace, where he was found beaten to death from head injuries, police said.

Det Supt Lisa Theaker, of Northumbria Police, said: "This murder may have taken place six years ago, but the investigation into John's death is not closed and it never will be until we catch those responsible.

"We know that a lot can happen in six years, but I would urge anyone who might have any information about what happened to come forward. Even if you think the information you have might be insignificant or irrelevant, we will act on all new information."