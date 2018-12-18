Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Araz Abdulla (left) and Saheed Rasoolli were described as "despicable" by police

Two rapists who targeted a woman waiting for a bus have been jailed for the "despicable" attack.

Saheed Rasoolli, 30, and Araz Abdulla, 23, carried out the attack in the bedroom of a flat in Sunderland in May.

Rasoolli was jailed for 12 years and Abdulla given a 10-year prison term at Newcastle Crown Court.

In an impact statement, the victim told the court she had been "violated and abused" and the ordeal had "destroyed my life".

Rasoolli, of Hylton Road, and Abdulla, of Roker Avenue, both Sunderland, had denied rape but were convicted earlier this month after a two-week trial.

The court was told how the woman was waiting for a bus in the city centre on 23 May when she was approached by Rasoolli.

She was then taken to a property in Roker Avenue and raped. Once Rasoolli had left the room, Abdulla entered and forced himself on the victim.

She managed to flee to a nearby shop and reported the rapes to police.

'Destroyed my life'

The victim's statement said: "My whole life has changed as a direct result of that day and what the two men did to me.

"They violated and abused me. They left no physical injuries or scars, but at this moment in time it feels like they have destroyed my life.

"These actions have changed my life. I may never feel happy or positive again.

"They need to understand what they have done to me and how their actions have impacted on my life. They deserve to go to prison for a really long time.

"I never want another person to suffer like I have because of these two men and their lack of respect."

Ch Supt Sarah Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: "I am pleased that two dangerous offenders have now been taken off our streets following this despicable act."