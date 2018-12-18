Image copyright Neville Buck/Lynx UK Trust Image caption Lynx became extinct in the UK in about 700AD

Organisers of a bid to introduce lynx to Northumberland have hit back at criticism of the plan by government.

The Lynx UK Trust wants to release six Eurasian wildcats into Kielder Forest as part of a five-year trial.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove rejected the scheme in November, raising concerns about how it was organised and funded.

The trust said the points he raised "seem to have ignored" evidence it had provided.

Trust chief scientific advisor Paul O'Donoghue said: "I genuinely struggle to see us as anything other than over-resourced."

Any greater bureaucracy would "hobble" the project, he said.

The trust said it had given Natural England (NE) much of the information Mr Gove had subsequently said was missing.

Some elements, such as a fuller impact assessment, had not been requested by the body, it said.

Other issues like organisation and the use of volunteers had been "discussed at length" with NE.

The trust also defended itself against claims landowner engagement and local support was lacking.

The trust defended itself against claims its application did not include an ecological assessment

Lynx UK has requested a further meeting with Mr Gove and NE.

Supporters of the pilot believe the animal's reintroduction would help control deer numbers, reduce damage to the forest and improve habitat for smaller animals, as well as provide eco-tourism opportunities.

However, the National Sheep Association raised concerns about the potential impact, including loss of livestock and the welfare of the wild animals released into the "busy, industrial forest".