Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Jonathan Carr (right) and Daniel Smith were "best friends" the court was told

A man has been convicted of murdering his friend at a flat on Tyneside.

Jonathan Carr was found dead at the property in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham, at the beginning of August.

Daniel Smith admitted stabbing the 21-year-old during a drunken row but denied murder, claiming he acted in self defence.

However, the 20-year-old, of Cotemede, Gateshead, was found guilty following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The pair were described as "the best of friends" and "brothers" during the trial.

Jurors were told the pair and another man had been drinking and taking drugs at Mr Carr's home on the night of 31 July.

Following a row Mr Carr was stabbed in the chest by Smith, who fled then woke up the next day and told his mother he thought he had stabbed him.

After getting no answer at the flat, his mother took him to a police station where Smith told officers he wanted to know if his friend was alive.

The court was told how police then forced entry into Mr Carr's home and found him dead.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jonathan Carr's family said he had a "heart of gold"

Following the conviction, Mr Carr's family released a statement in which they described him as "a lovely, happy person who was friends with everyone".

Det Ch Insp Aelf Sampson described it as a "tragic case for everyone involved".

She said: "I don't doubt Daniel Smith cared for Jonathan but he has refused to accept responsibility for his actions.

"He stabbed his friend in the heart and then fled the address without raising any alarm, giving him no chance of survival.

"If he loved him like a brother then he would have rang police that evening."

Steven Morrison, also 20 and of no fixed address, had also been accused of murder but the charge was dropped.