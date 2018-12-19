Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Omar Sharif, 24, admitted drug offences but denied rape

A serial "sexual predator" who plied vulnerable young women with drink and drugs and raped them has been jailed.

Omar Sharif, 24, felt untouchable and treated all his victims with complete disrespect, a court heard.

Sharif, of Brunton Terrace, Sunderland admitted drugs offences and denied rape, but was convicted of four charges against three victims.

Judge Penny Moreland jailed Sharif for 37-and-a-half years with a minimum term of 21 years.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Sharif's victims, aged between 17 and 19, were abused between October 2015 and July 2016.

'Industrial scale lying'

Sharif was also found guilty of one count of sexual assault, three offences of supplying a class A drug and one count of trying to conceal £2,000.

His trial at Newcastle Crown Court heard he "lied on an industrial scale" in an attempt to conceal his crimes.

Sharif's uncle Tipu Sultan was murdered in South Shields in 2015.

The trial heard Sharif falsely claimed to have been at the murder scene to try to elicit sympathy from the jury.

Northumbria Police said Sharif was "a manipulative man who knew what he was doing".

Acting Supt Claire Wheatley said he "preyed on young, vulnerable women he thought would never report him".

"He thought he was untouchable and he thought he could lie his way out of everything," she said.

"He failed."