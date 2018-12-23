A man has died following a collision between a van and a lorry.

The crash happened on the A69 near East Wharmley Farm, east of Haydon Bridge, in Northumberland shortly before 02:00 GMT.

Officers said a Mercedes HGV and a white Peugeot van were involved and the male van driver died at the scene.

The HGV driver suffered minor injuries. Northumbria Police is appealing for drivers with dashcam footage to help them with its investigation.