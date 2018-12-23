A69 crash: Man dies after collision between lorry and van
- 23 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following a collision between a van and a lorry.
The crash happened on the A69 near East Wharmley Farm, east of Haydon Bridge, in Northumberland shortly before 02:00 GMT.
Officers said a Mercedes HGV and a white Peugeot van were involved and the male van driver died at the scene.
The HGV driver suffered minor injuries. Northumbria Police is appealing for drivers with dashcam footage to help them with its investigation.