Angel of the North dons Santa hat

Image caption Passers-by have been stopping to take photographs

The Angel of the North sculpture has been given a new addition just in time for Christmas - a Santa hat.

The red and white hat was noticed atop Gateshead's famous 65ft (20m) steel structure by motorists driving along the nearby A1 on Christmas Eve.

Several people on social media posted photographs and videos clips of the statue with its new festive feature.

It is believed to have been added some time overnight on Sunday - but the stylist remains a mystery.

Many social media users greeted the new addition positively.

Skip Twitter post by @IainJoseph89 Casually driving down the A1, turn to the right and there’s the Angel of the North wearing a Santa hat - amazing! Us northerners are mad for it! Merry Christmas Eve... love, peace, appreciation to you all ❤️ — Iain Makepeace (@IainJoseph89) December 24, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @vikirose_x are my eyes messed up or is the angel of the north wearing a santa hat — Victoria Brown (@vikirose_x) December 24, 2018 Report

Gateshead Council has been approached for comment. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police both declined to comment.

The Sir Antony Gormley-designed sculpture, which weighs about 200 tonnes, celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

Despite opposition ahead of its installation, it has come to be regarded a symbol of the North of England.

Image caption Northumbria Police declined comment on the gesture

In 1998 it was adorned with a custom-made shirt bearing the name and number of former Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer.

It was a stunt the artist credited with creating a "cultural shift" towards the angel.

However, not all modifications to Gormley's original vision are welcomed.

Supermarket chain Morrisons apologised in May 2014 after projecting an image of a giant baguette across the sculpture's wings.