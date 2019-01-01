Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption A police officer was injured in the crash but has been released from hospital

A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash involving a car and a police dog van.

It happened at 10:50 GMT on Sunday on Mowbray Road, Sunderland, while police were searching for a car reported to have been driven dangerously.

The 30-year-old from the city has also been charged with careless driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on 29 January.