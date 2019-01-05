Image copyright Robert Dixon Image caption The 27-year-old managed to struggle out of the burning car, but died from her injuries

An unsolved murder dating back nearly 88 years to the day has been uncovered by Northumbria Police.

Evelyn Foster's body was found on moorland in Otterburn, Northumberland, on 6 January 1931.

The 27-year-old was pushed in the back of her taxi, covered in a rug and set on fire, but a culprit was never found.

The "horrific" case was rediscovered during a review of the force's archives and remains one of their oldest unsolved murders.

The force's major investigation team supervisor, Tony Stevens, said: "We have very detailed archives and periodically, we go back through and take a look at our old cases.

"This particular murder was horrific ... at the time, there were a number of theories as to who might have committed the crime.

"We do know that there is a potential twist in this tale when, a few years later, a man who was sentenced to death for the murder of his boss in Yorkshire, was asked to confess his sins before his execution and is reported to have whispered the words 'Otterburn' before he died."

He added that murder investigations were "never closed" until they were solved and in some cases they look to see if any "new scientific or technological methods" can be used to help identify DNA and follow leads which were previously impossible.