Hexham: Train crashes into taxi at Warden level crossing
- 7 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A train has crashed into a taxi at a level crossing causing late night rail disruption.
Emergency services were called to Warden, near Hexham, Northumberland, at about 19:15 GMT.
British Transport Police said no casualties have been reported, with the incident not currently being treated as suspicious.
Northern said services between Hexham and Carlisle were unable to run, with bus replacement services organised.