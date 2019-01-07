Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place at Warden level crossing near Hexham, British Transport Police said

A train has crashed into a taxi at a level crossing causing late night rail disruption.

Emergency services were called to Warden, near Hexham, Northumberland, at about 19:15 GMT.

British Transport Police said no casualties have been reported, with the incident not currently being treated as suspicious.

Northern said services between Hexham and Carlisle were unable to run, with bus replacement services organised.