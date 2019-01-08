Image copyright Reuters Image caption Paul Gascoigne has previously protested his innocence on social media.

Former footballer Paul Gascoigne has appeared before a crown court judge accused of sexually assaulting a woman by kissing her on a train.

The 51-year-old repeated his denial of a charge of sexual assault by touching.

The ex-England midfielder was arrested at Durham station in August after an alleged incident on a train from York to Durham.

He elected to be tried by a jury and will stand trial at Teesside Crown Court in October.

Asked for his nationality in court he replied: "England, Protestant."

Mr Gascoigne, who played for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio and Rangers, has previously protested his innocence on social media.

The retired midfielder, who shot to international fame during the 1990 World Cup, was given unconditional bail.