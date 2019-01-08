Image copyright Network Rail Image caption British Transport Police (BTP) said no-one was hurt and it was investigating

A taxi was crushed by a train after being driven along railway tracks, police have said.

The driver and a passenger managed to escape from the vehicle moments before it was hit at a level crossing near Hexham, Northumberland, on Monday.

Northumbria Police traffic officer Darren Lant tweeted pictures showing the taxi partially crushed under the front of a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) said no-one was hurt and it was investigating.

'Never a good idea'

Mr Lant wrote: "Thankfully it's not often this happens and nobody hurt. But driving down the train tracks is never a good idea. Driver and passenger managed to get out in nick of time."

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The taxi driver and a passenger managed to get out before the train hit the car

Northern Rail said the collision caused disruption to services while debris was removed and track repairs were carried out and the operator apologised to customers.

A spokesman for BTP said: "This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.

"An investigation is now under way to understand exactly what happened and whether any criminal offences have occurred."