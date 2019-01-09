Image caption The man, who has not yet been named, was found dead at an address on Trafalgar Road

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead at a house on Wearside.

The 31-year-old, who has not been named, was found at a property in Trafalgar Road in Washington at 14:40 on Tuesday.

Northumbria Police said a post-mortem examination was being carried out to determine the cause of death.

Two men, aged 24 and 28, are being questioned.

Police said extra officers would be in the area to "carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to members of the public."