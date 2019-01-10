Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Gavin Moon's family said "his unexpected loss has hit us hard"

A man who was stabbed to death was a "devoted dad and loving son", his family has said.

Gavin Moon, 31, was found dead at a house in Trafalgar Road in Washington, Tyne and Wear, on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, from the town, had suffered a fatal stab wound.

Officers are continuing to question a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder, and another man, aged 24, was also arrested but later released with no further action.

Mr Moon's family said in a statement: "Gavin was a devoted dad to his children and a loving son.

"His unexpected loss has hit us hard."

Det Ch Insp John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are committed to finding out the circumstances behind Gavin's death, and an experienced team of detectives continue to map a chronology of events which ultimately led to this tragic incident."

He added that extra officers would be in the area to "carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to members of the public".