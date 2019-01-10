Image copyright The Labour Party Image caption Paul Middleton was caught in a police sting operation in 2017

A former Sunderland city councillor who admitted a child sex offence has been handed a suspended sentence.

Paul Middleton thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl who was living in a care home, but it was really an undercover police officer.

In December he pleaded guilty to attempting to sexually communicate with a child under the age of 16.

The judge at Newcastle Crown Court sentenced the 44-year-old to four months prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also handed a sexual harm prevention order, and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.

Middleton, who represented Washington South, was suspended by the Labour Party in June.

He was stripped of his seat in December after failing to attend a council meeting for six months.