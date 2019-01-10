Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Nigel Yue Bun Li was hit after getting out of his silver Volkswagen Golf

The family of a man killed on a road after what police believe was a row with another driver have appealed for help that will allow them to grieve.

Nigel Yue Bun Li was struck by a black Volkswagen at a lay-by on the A19 in North Tyneside on 3 January.

His fiancé and sister joined police in appealing for dashcam footage that might shed light on what happened.

A van driver has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Mr Li, 32, from Ponteland, is understood to have been involved in a disagreement with the driver of a white Ford Transit van on the A19 near Seaton Burn.

Image caption Rachel Li, left, and Kirsty Dane described Mr Li as a "kind and funny" person

Northumbria Police said both vehicles had pulled into a lay-by where the disagreement took place.

Mr Li's fiancé Kirsty Dane said: "All we want is answers. Whatever happened ended up in tragic circumstances which we will never get over.

"We need answers to allow us to be able to grieve."

Mr Li's sister Rachel Li said: "You never imagine getting a call like we got.

"We need people who might have dashcam footage or any other information to come forward. It could make a massive difference.

"Nigel loved life. Everything he did was done with a smile and he didn't waste a moment."

Supt Simon Hall of Northumbria Police said: "We understand there was a dispute of some kind which prompted Nigel and the driver of a white Transit van to pull over into a lay-by near the Seaton Burn roundabout.

"Soon afterwards Nigel was killed in a fatal collision. We need to know the chain of events that led to his death."