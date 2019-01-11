Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Gavin Moon's family said his unexpected loss had hit them hard

Three more people have been arrested after a "devoted dad and loving son" was stabbed to death.

Gavin Moon, 31, was found dead at a house in Trafalgar Road in Washington, Tyne and Wear, on Tuesday.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and two men, aged 36 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers are continuing to question a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another man, 24, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has now been released with no further action.

Mr Moon's family said in a statement: "Gavin was a devoted dad to his children and a loving son."