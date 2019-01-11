Image caption Donations have already started to arrive for the underwear bunting

An appeal for knickers to raise awareness of sexual assault and consent has been launched by a Newcastle University student society.

It Happens Here is asking for underwear which it will turn into bunting.

The organisation, which aims to support victims of sexual assault, hopes it will raise awareness and start a discussion around the issue of consent.

It said the "mass of beautiful and bountiful bunting" is due to "streak across the campus" in February.

The move was sparked by the #ThisIsNotConsent Twitter campaign, which was in response to a rape trial in Ireland where a thong was shown in court.

Posters and donation boxes have been put up at the university, in areas such as student laundries, and donations have begun arriving.

Image copyright It Happens Here Image caption The society is seeking donations of new or clean underwear, belonging to any gender

However, one of the posters was vandalised on Thursday, with comments which an organiser said were "exactly the reason why we are running the campaign".

Madeline Baugh added: "I got quite cross, because it seemed they were doing it to get a reaction.

"But I wanted to rise above it, so just replaced the poster."