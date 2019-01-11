Sunderland race hate accused faces retrial
11 January 2019
A man is to go on retrial accused of stirring up racial hatred at a series of rallies in Sunderland.
William Charlton, also known as Billy, faces five counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to stir up racial hatred.
A trail, estimated to last two weeks, will start at Newcastle Crown Court on 2 September.
The 54-year-old, of no fixed address, was granted unconditional bail by Judge Simon Batiste, sitting in Teesside.