Image caption William Charlton will go on trial in September

A man is to go on retrial accused of stirring up racial hatred at a series of rallies in Sunderland.

William Charlton, also known as Billy, faces five counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to stir up racial hatred.

A trail, estimated to last two weeks, will start at Newcastle Crown Court on 2 September.

The 54-year-old, of no fixed address, was granted unconditional bail by Judge Simon Batiste, sitting in Teesside.