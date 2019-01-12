Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gavin Moon was found dead shortly after 14:00 GMT on Tuesday

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a "devoted dad and loving son".

Gavin Moon, 31, was found stabbed to death at a house in Trafalgar Road in Washington, Tyne and Wear, on Tuesday.

Brian Goldsmith, 47, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, and Luc Barker, 28, of Trafalgar Road, will appear before South Tyneside magistrates on Monday.

A man aged 46, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

A 36-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released with no further action to be taken.

Mr Moon was described by his family as "a devoted dad to his children and a loving son".