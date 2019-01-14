Image caption Cordons were put in place around several streets in the West End of Newcastle at the time of Mr Abdullah's arrest

A man has appeared in court accused of preparing acts of terrorism.

Fatah Mohammed Abdullah is alleged to have searched online for components, including a pressure cooker and nails, in order to make a bomb.

The 33-year-old, of Phillip Place, Newcastle, who has yet to enter a plea, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Belmarsh.

Mr Justice Sweeney fixed a provisional trial date for June at a court which will be identified at a later date.

Mr Abdullah is also alleged to have bought "explosive pre-cursors," a knife and a balaclava, and to have compiled instructions on how to make gun powder.

The Iranian national came to the UK from Iran in 2005 and was granted leave to remain in 2010.