Gavin Moon stabbing: Murder accused pair remanded

  • 14 January 2019
Gavin Moon Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Gavin Moon was described as a "loving son"

Two men have been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a 31-year man.

Gavin Moon was found stabbed at a property in Trafalgar Road, Washington, Tyne and Wear, on 8 January.

Brian Goldsmith, 47, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, and Luc Barker, 28, of Trafalgar Road, appeared before magistrates and no pleas were taken.

Both were remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Moon was described by his family as "a devoted dad to his children and a loving son".

