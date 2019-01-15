Joan Hoggett death: Teenager admits killing shop worker in Sunderland
- 15 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has admitted killing a shop worker in Sunderland.
Joan Hoggett, 62, from Grindon, was stabbed while working late at the One Stop Shop in Sea Road on 5 September.
At Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, Ethan Mountain, 19, admitted manslaughter. He had previously pleaded not guilty to murder.
Mr Mountain, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, was remanded in custody. A trial has been scheduled to begin on 5 March.